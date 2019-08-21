Sports

To play or not to play? That is the question for Carson

By Mark Meany
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another week of Eagles preseason football and yet another week of wondering, will we see Carson Wentz play?
Well if you're looking for answers, head coach Doug Pederson was not the guy to ask.

"Not there yet. Obviously we're focused on today and getting through today. Again, as you guys know, I usually wait until the last minute on those decisions and same is true this week."
As for Wentz, he stated that he feels ready for week one, regardless if he takes any snaps this preseason.
But how about the fact that he hasn't taken a hit since December 8 of last year?

Wentz says he's not concerned, "I'm really not worried about it to be honest. Every year coming in it's always going to be that first hit, whether it's three months off, six months off, ten months, twelve months, it really doesn't matter. That first hit wakes you up real fast and it's football mode again."
The Eagles open the regular season in just 18 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglescarson wentz
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayor's office says
Part of baby's finger severed during day care incident: Lawsuit
Who is Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter?
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Crowd ready for AC's Thunder Over The Boardwalk
Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home
Show More
Sandbar shark spotted in Rehoboth Beach
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
More TOP STORIES News