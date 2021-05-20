Bucks County's top-ranked pole vaulter trying to break national record

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Central Bucks West High School senior Chloe Timberg has taken her game to new heights.The pole vaulter is ranked third in the country and eighth in the history of high school girls pole vaulting after breaking the Pennsylvania state record last month. She cleared 14 feet 2 inches. It's the highest mark ever set on the East Coast."It was such an indescribable feeling. I'm still very happy about and still looking to clear bigger bars," Timberg says of the accomplishment she set in April."I'm just simply amazed, the hard work is showing through. To see someone jump that high at the high school level is just unbelievable," Central Bucks West High School coach Scott Sherwood said of Timberg, who he has worked with since middle school.Timberg is not satisfied. She wants to raise the bar. On the very night she set the state record, she texted her coach that she wants to break the national mark. It's a difference of just over six inches."I think she has it in her. Weather permitting, I think we can make a good run at it," Sherwood says with confidence."We agreed, it's not an easy feat. You can say, 'I want the national record,' but every inch counts, every inch. You really have to work," said Timberg.Timberg has two more meets to hit 14 feet and 8-and-a-half inches. She has studied the record-holder's jump, looking for any advantage to have her name planted in the history books."To have that record so close in my reach, of course, I really want it. But if I don't get it, I'm not gonna go home and cry about it. I've had a great season and I'm proud of what I've done," Timberg proudly says.The sky is the limit for this Bucks County native as she heads to Rutgers in the fall where she will try to make a run at records at the collegiate level.She also hopes to inspire other girls to try the sport. Even her little sister has told her she wants to break her record one day.