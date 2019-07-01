Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith asks for help after unexpected act of kindness

I just got done eating with my boys at Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting. Some older gentleman paid for my food because he said I was a good father. If that was one of y’alls aunt/uncle fam/gpa let me know. He had no clue I was an athlete. He just did it. I want to say thanks. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 30, 2019

