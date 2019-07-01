Sports

Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith asks for help after unexpected act of kindness

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith is asking for the public's help after he received an unexpected act of kindness.

Smith tweeted, "I just got done eating with my boys at Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting. Some older gentleman paid for my food because he said I was a good father. If that was one of y'alls aunt, uncle, fam, g-pa let me know. He had no clue I was an athlete. He just did it. I want to say thanks."



Smith added if he can't find the man who paid for his meal, he plans to pay it forward some other way.
