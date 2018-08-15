U.S. teenager Will Vint leaves Manchester United due to visa issues - sources

Related Video

American teenager Will Vint has left Manchester United because of visa issues, sources have told ESPN FC.The 16-year-old is set to head back to the United States where he will have trials at Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Philadelphia Union.Vint was announced as one of United's first-year scholars in the summer and in July travelled to Austria with the under-18s and under-23s for a preseason training camp.But problems obtaining a visa to stay in the U.K. have meant his time at Old Trafford has been cut short. Sources have told ESPN FC that United will continue to monitor the midfielder and could look to bring him back when he fulfils more of the requirements.Before joining United, Vint had trials at Fulham and Everton, where his father, Peter Vint, was formerly academy director.He has previously played for Real Colorado as part of the U.S. soccer development academy and was earmarked for a place in United's U18s squad this season after impressing on trial last season.