World Cup champs U.S. Women's Soccer Team to play in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that the U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour is coming to Philadelphia.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions will face Portugal on Thursday, August 29th at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com.

The other dates and venues on the tour include:

-August 3 at 7 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, versus the Republic of Ireland
-August 29 at 7 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa., versus Portugal

-September 3 at 7 p.m., Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn., versus Portugal
-October 3 at 7 p.m. - TBD
-October 6 at 2 p.m. - TBD
