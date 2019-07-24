PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that the U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour is coming to Philadelphia.
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions will face Portugal on Thursday, August 29th at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com.
The other dates and venues on the tour include:
-August 3 at 7 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, versus the Republic of Ireland
-August 29 at 7 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa., versus Portugal
-September 3 at 7 p.m., Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn., versus Portugal
-October 3 at 7 p.m. - TBD
-October 6 at 2 p.m. - TBD
World Cup champs U.S. Women's Soccer Team to play in Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News