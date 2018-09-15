SPORTS

Video of Eagles arriving in Tampa for Sunday's game

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles arrive in Tampa ready to play. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 15, 2018.

By
The Birds have flown South for the weekend and so have a lot of the Eagles' fans that are ready for Week 2.

Action News reporter Jeff Skversky spoke with Corey Clement and Brandon Graham as they arrived in Tampa.

The consensus from Eagles' players is they're ready to play.

Watch the video to see what the Defensive End and Running Back had to say.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Phils beat Marlins again, 5-4, remain on periphery of race
Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva scores twice in beating Union
McSorley's 5 touchdowns lead Penn State's rout of Kent State
Ducis Rodgers talks with Coach Collins on Temple Football Playbook
More Sports
Top Stories
Florence death toll up at 11, including 3 killed by flooding
Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion
Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends
3 men critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence continues to bring waves of rain
AccuWeather: Brighter Sunday
300 baby chicks rescued by the Pa. SPCA in Olney
Man, 21, shot multiple times in Kensington
Show More
Animals rescued from hurricane Florence arrive in Jenkintown
Jersey shore beaches take a beating from Florence
Some anxiously watch Florence from hundreds of miles away
South Jersey teacher charged after allegedly luring teen girl online
Powerful typhoon lashes Philippines, killing at least 12
More News