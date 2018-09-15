Video of Eagles arriving in Tampa for Sunday's game

The Birds have flown South for the weekend and so have a lot of the Eagles' fans that are ready for Week 2.
Action News reporter Jeff Skversky spoke with Corey Clement and Brandon Graham as they arrived in Tampa.
The consensus from Eagles' players is they're ready to play.
Watch the video to see what the Defensive End and Running Back had to say.
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
