sports flash

Does Harper signing make Phillies World Series contender?

The Phillies spent big on this year's roster, do you think it's enough to play late into October?

Count Vegas among the many happy with the Phillies' offseason moves.

After acquiring Bryce Harper in an MLB-record $330-million deal, Philadelphia's title odds skyrocketed to 12-1 -- fourth best among World Series favorites.

But how do fans feel about the team's chances with Harper onboard?

Jeff Skversky assesses the roster and whether it can compete for a title in 2019.

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.


Bryce Harper signs with Philadelphia Phillies. Watch the report from Jamie Apody on 6abc.com.



