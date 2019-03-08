Does Harper signing make Phillies World Series contender?

After acquiring Bryce Harper in an MLB-record $330-million deal, Philadelphia's title odds skyrocketed to 12-1 -- fourth best among World Series favorites.
But how do fans feel about the team's chances with Harper onboard?
Jeff Skversky assesses the roster and whether it can compete for a title in 2019.
Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps