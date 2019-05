Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to fully participate in OTAs, coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday.A healthy Wentz makes Philly a legit title contender, but staying healthy is something the star QB has battled since entering the league. In this week's Sports Flash, Jeff Skversky and Jamie Apody discuss how Wentz has looked in OTAs, his mindset going into 2019 and if his playing style opens his up to injuries.Vote in this week's poll question below: