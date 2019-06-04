Warriors star Stephen Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during NBA Finals Game 3

They are called the The Curry 6 Thank You, Oakland colorway.
The shoes are meant to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of people who call The Town home.
Under Armour shared video of Curry paying tribute to Oakland and some of the most influential people in his life and career.
"Dear Oakland, through the ups and downs, the city always had my back," Curry said in the video.
Under Armour says Curry wrote personalized letters to 30 people, including to his former security guard, Ralph Walker. He also surprised each person with a black-and-yellow pair of the Under Armour Curry 6 with the word "Oakland" on it.
"It's been my pleasure to represent the town the last 10 years. Through the ups and downs, the city always had my back. The energy was electric night after night. The passion was unmatched. The support was unending. For years, you literally had my back. No matter how big and wild this crowd got, I knew with you around, I was good. I will always be grateful for you and every other person in the Bay who put on for Dub Nation. The arena might be moving, but a huge part of my heart will always stay in Oakland. Steph Curry."
