WATCH: Harry Kalas calls Mike Schmidt's 500th homer 32 years ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday marks 32 years since one of the most memorable at-bats in Phillies history - and one of the most repeated Harry Kalas' lines of all time.

It was on Saturday, April 18, 1987, when Mike Schmidt hit his 500th home run.

Schmidt, 37 at the time, was facing Pittsburgh Pirates' Don Robinson in the top of the ninth in Three Rivers Stadium.

With two runners aboard and the Phillies down a run, Schmidt watched as the 3-0 pitch came his way.

"We were behind by two in the top of the ninth as a rally started," Schmidt recalled to MLB.com in 2017. "Got two men on base, Juan Samuel beat out a double play, and Von Hayes walked on four pitches. I came up with two on and ran the count to 3-0 and got the green light. A little-known fact is that I finished the game at shortstop."

Let's let the one and only Harry Kalas take it from here:



In case you want to not only hear Kalas' famous words, but see them, too - here they are:

"The 3-0 pitch. Swing and a long drive! There it is! Number 500! The career 500th home run for Michael Jack Schmidt!"



Earlier this week, Schmidt was one of the Phillies legends who helped make the big announcement that the 2026 All-Star Game was heading to Citizens Bank Park.

"The Sixers are a post-season team. So, I think the town is in a good mood about Philadelphia sports, and this tops it off by being able to announce the 2026 All-Star game is going to be here," Schmidt said.

Schmidt ended his career in 1989 with 548 home runs.
