Wells Fargo Center issues statement after fan throws popcorn on player during 76ers game

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wells Fargo Center issued a stern warning to 76ers fans after an incident involving Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook during Game 2 of the NBA playoffs in Philadelphia.

Westbrook had to be held back by arena security staff after popcorn was dumped on his head as he exited Wednesday night's game with a right ankle injury.

As he left the floor limping to go to the locker room for treatment, a fan appeared to pour popcorn on Westbrook as he went down the tunnel. It angered Westbrook, who had to be held back by multiple team officials and Wells Fargo Center security staff.



A fan seated near the tunnel was escorted out by security shortly after the incident.

"This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we're not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We're proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center.

Westbrook thinks the fan should be banned.

"I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens," Westbrook said following the game, which the Wizards lost 120-95 to fall into an 0-2 series hole. "In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."



The 76ers beat the Wizards 120-95 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

ESPN contributed to this report.
