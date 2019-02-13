CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --While we grapple with winter, the Phillies are in Florida, starting to get ready for next season.
Pitchers and catchers had their first workout at camp today in Clearwater but rain interrupted most of practice.
JT Realmuto Talking with Zach Eflin after Bullpen session @6abc pic.twitter.com/LiUdgrjEN4— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 13, 2019
Aaron Nola was the center of attention on Wednesday.
The Phillies ace pitcher agreed to a four-year deal with the team, which includes a club option for a fifth season.
Aaron Nola 2018 Recap:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 13, 2019
◾️17-6 with 2.37 ERA
◾️lowest #Phillies ERA through first 25 starts since 1964
◾️4th BEST ERA in MLB
◾️3rd in CY Young
◾️ 1st Phillies starter to make ASG since Cliff Lee (2013)
◾️224 Ks - 2nd MOST ever by a Phillies pitcher 25 or younger@6abc#AaronNola https://t.co/tsfh7JlXh7
Nola, 25, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing this week. The deal, which includes a $16 million club option with a $4.25 million buyout, can cover what would have been his first two years in free agency.
Andrew McCutchen in 1st Phillies camp early @6abc pic.twitter.com/EWkGQWc7cG— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 13, 2019
"He doesn't want any of the attention. He doesn't want the spotlight on him. He just wants to compete, compete, compete," said Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler.
Gabe Kapler on Aaron Nola after his Phillies extension @6abc pic.twitter.com/dIEcvmAno9— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 13, 2019
Many of the workouts were moved indoors on Wednesday due to the rain.
The Phillies will take on the Braves in their 2019 home opener on March 28.