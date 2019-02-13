SPORTS

Phillies Spring Training: Rain puts damper on first workout in Clearwater

Pitchers and catchers had their first workout at camp today in Clearwater. Jeff Skversky has more Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2019.

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
While we grapple with winter, the Phillies are in Florida, starting to get ready for next season.

Pitchers and catchers had their first workout at camp today in Clearwater but rain interrupted most of practice.


Aaron Nola was the center of attention on Wednesday.

The Phillies ace pitcher agreed to a four-year deal with the team, which includes a club option for a fifth season.



Nola, 25, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing this week. The deal, which includes a $16 million club option with a $4.25 million buyout, can cover what would have been his first two years in free agency.


"He doesn't want any of the attention. He doesn't want the spotlight on him. He just wants to compete, compete, compete," said Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler.



Many of the workouts were moved indoors on Wednesday due to the rain.

The Phillies will take on the Braves in their 2019 home opener on March 28.
