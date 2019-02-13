Aaron Nola 2018 Recap:



◾️17-6 with 2.37 ERA

◾️lowest #Phillies ERA through first 25 starts since 1964

◾️4th BEST ERA in MLB

◾️3rd in CY Young

◾️ 1st Phillies starter to make ASG since Cliff Lee (2013)

◾️224 Ks - 2nd MOST ever by a Phillies pitcher 25 or younger@6abc#AaronNola https://t.co/tsfh7JlXh7