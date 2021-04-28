nfl draft

Here is when the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft (as of now)

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jaws weighs in on Eagles potential picks ahead of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on 6abc on Thursday at 8 p.m.

But what everyone wants to know is when are the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock.

Here is how it stands now (and this could change based on trades):

Round 1
No. 12 overall (From San Francisco through Miami)

Round 2
No. 5/ 37 overall

Round 3
No. 6 / 70 overall

No. 21 / 84 overall (From Indianapolis)

Round 4
No. 18 / 123 overall (From Miami)

Round 5
No. 6 / 150 overall

Round 6

No. 5 / 189 overall
No. 40/ 224 overall (Compensatory selection)
No. 41/ 225 overall (Compensatory selection)

Round 7
No. 6 / 234 overall
No. 12/ 240 overall (From San Francisco)

Watch the 2021 NFL Draft starting Thursday at 8 p.m. on 6abc!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfl draftphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL DRAFT
NFL Draft prospects from Philly area hope to hear their names
Temple Football wide receiver, Montco native eyes NFL to honor late father
Philly NFL Draft prospect proud of where he came from
San Francisco 49ers acquire No. 3 pick in 2021 NFL draft from Miami Dolphins, who then trade No. 12 to Philadelphia Eagles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspect in shooting outside Delaware school involved in 2nd homicide
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Archdiocese apologizes for Chauvin assignment that parents say was biased
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
NFL Draft prospects from Philly area hope to hear their names
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Show More
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in violent night
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Why Biden's speech is technically not a State of the Union address
Pa. readies vote to consolidate 6 universities into 2
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
More TOP STORIES News