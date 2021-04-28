Here is when the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft (as of now)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on 6abc on Thursday at 8 p.m.But what everyone wants to know is when are the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock.Here is how it stands now (and this could change based on trades):Round 1No. 12 overall (From San Francisco through Miami)Round 2No. 5/ 37 overallRound 3No. 6 / 70 overallNo. 21 / 84 overall (From Indianapolis)Round 4No. 18 / 123 overall (From Miami)Round 5No. 6 / 150 overallRound 6No. 5 / 189 overallNo. 40/ 224 overall (Compensatory selection)No. 41/ 225 overall (Compensatory selection)Round 7No. 6 / 234 overallNo. 12/ 240 overall (From San Francisco)