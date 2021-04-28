Here is when the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft (as of now)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on 6abc on Thursday at 8 p.m.
But what everyone wants to know is when are the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock.
Here is how it stands now (and this could change based on trades):
Round 1
No. 12 overall (From San Francisco through Miami)
Round 2
No. 5/ 37 overall
Round 3
No. 6 / 70 overall
No. 21 / 84 overall (From Indianapolis)
Round 4
No. 18 / 123 overall (From Miami)
Round 5
No. 6 / 150 overall
Round 6
No. 5 / 189 overall
No. 40/ 224 overall (Compensatory selection)
No. 41/ 225 overall (Compensatory selection)
Round 7
No. 6 / 234 overall
No. 12/ 240 overall (From San Francisco)
Watch the 2021 NFL Draft starting Thursday at 8 p.m. on 6abc!
NFL DRAFT
