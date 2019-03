EMBED >More News Videos Villanova Coach Jay Wright speaks on loss to Purdue: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at Noon, March 24, 2019

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was the end of the road for the Villanova Wildcats Saturday night in the NCAA tournament.Purdue took down Villanova 87-61.6abc's Bob Brooks caught up with Coach Jay Wright as the team bus arrived back on Campus Sunday.