Young Eagles fan brought to tears after Nelson Agholor surprise

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Twelve-year-old Xavier Dyer Jr., a diehard Eagles fan and aspiring football player, was overcome with emotion when one of his idols gifted him something special at open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dyer's father, Xavier Sr., tweeted footage of the boy's reaction to receiving a pair of Nelson Agholor's gloves from the wide receiver himself.
The Eagles even shared the emotional video to their own Twitter account, writing, "Come for practice, stay for the memories."
The young Birds fan also snagged an autograph and a photo with Agholor, but the surprise didn't end there.
The Eagles gave Dyer four tickets and four sideline passes for this week's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Storyful.
