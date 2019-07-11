Philadelphia Flyers

Young goalie injured in lawn mower accident meets his hero Carter Hart

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old hockey goalie, and a Philadelphia Flyers super fan, had the chance to meet his hero Carter Hart Wednesday.

Brandon Hull of Pottstown had to have a toe amputated after an accident involving a lawn mower.

His parents said the first question he asked was if he'd ever be able to skate again.

After a successful surgery, his mom wrote the Flyers asking for an autographed picture of Hart.

When Hart found out, he invited Brandon to the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey to hang out.

During the skate session, Hart gave Brandon a signed hockey stick.
