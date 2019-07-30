Sports

Troubleshooters: Youth football league receive helmets just in time for season

Lower Perkiomen Longhorns youth football league will be better protected as they got their helmets for practice today.

The league sent away 120 helmets for reconditioning earlier this year and was expecting them back by May 1.

When the helmets did not show up, even three months later, the league reached out to our Troubleshooters for help.

And we are happy to say the helmets arrived today and the season can start on time this Thursday.
