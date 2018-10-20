Springfield Mall evacuated after report of shots fired outside

Pennsylvania News

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after reports of gunfire prompted an evacuation at Springfield Mall Saturday afternoon.

The incident began when two groups of people got into an altercation inside of the mall.

The groups then took the altercation outside to the parking lot where several shots were fired.

The mall was placed under lockdown with employees and customers being told to shelter into place.

According to Delaware County Police, the mall was then evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshots fired
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
2 critical following attempted robbery outside Feltonville bar
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Saudis confirm Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate
Woman who dropped off toddler on porch speaks out, says it wasn't her fault
Cherry Hill home severely damaged from fire
Police investigate shooting in Darby
Man recovering after being struck by car in Olney
Show More
Man shot dead in West Oak Lane
Son charged in deadly Browns Mills fire
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
AccuWeather: Breezy And Mild
More News