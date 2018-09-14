Spurned suitor gets 30-year term for killing female friend

EMBED </>More Videos

February 10, 2017: A man is now under arrest, accused of killing a Lumberton, New Jersey woman inside her own home last year. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 10, 2017.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man convicted of strangling a female friend who had spurned his romantic overtures has been sentenced to 30 year in prison.

William Gennett will not be eligible to seek parole under the sentence imposed Thursday. He had been convicted in June on murder and stalking charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say the 55-year-old Tabernacle man and 45-year-old Shannon O'Rourke were friends, but Gennett was using a cellphone app that allowed him to track her whereabouts without her knowledge.

They say Gennett killed O'Rourke in July 2016 in her Lumberton home when she rejected his attempts to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmurderLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man arrested for Lumberton woman's strangling death
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
What effect Florence will have on Philadelphia
Residents 'trapped on roofs and in vehicles' as Florence makes landfall
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in West Philadelphia
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
AccuWeather: Florence Batters the Carolinas Today; Remnant Rains Hit Our Area Next Week
Show More
'It looked like Armageddon:' Teen killed in explosions near Boston
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
Street preacher gets 27 years in 'Basement of Horrors' case
Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City
Target hiring 120,000 for holiday season
More News