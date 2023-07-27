SEPTA police arrest suspect after man stabbed on Market-Frankford train in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the Market-Frankford El Train in Old City on Wednesday night.

Officers say a fight broke out between two passengers which led to a 47-year-old being stabbed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police have made an arrest after a stabbing incident took place on a Market-Frankford train in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Officials told Action News the arrest was made using surveillance video, which helped police identify the suspect.

The stabbing took place around 9:30 p.m. near 2nd and Market streets in the Old City neighborhood.

The victim is in stable condition at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect in this case.