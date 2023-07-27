SEPTA police arrest suspect after man stabbed on Market-Frankford train in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police have made an arrest after a stabbing incident took place on a Market-Frankford train in Philadelphia Wednesday night.
Officials told Action News the arrest was made using surveillance video, which helped police identify the suspect.
The stabbing took place around 9:30 p.m. near 2nd and Market streets in the Old City neighborhood.
Officers say a fight broke out between two passengers which led to a 47-year-old being stabbed.
The victim is in stable condition at this time.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect in this case.