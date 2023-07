Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the Market-Frankford El Train in Old City on Wednesday night.

Police told Action News two riders got into a fight, which ended in the stabbing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the Market-Frankford El Train in Old City on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 2nd and Market Streets in South Philadelphia.

Police told Action News two riders got into a fight, which ended in the stabbing.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.