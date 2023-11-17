Acton Cam video shows the scene of a crash on the morning of Friday, Nov. in Stanton, Delaware.

Debris scattered across roadway after vehicle overturns in Stanton, Delaware

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a serious crash in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at Old Churchman's Road and Ogletown Stanton Road (Route 4).

Delaware state police say there was a report of someone being ejected from the vehicle.

Police also told Action News the crash involved a child, though it wasn't known if the child was the person who was reportedly ejected.

Video from the Action Cam showed debris scattered across the roadway.

Several toys could be seen on the ground.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash or the nature of any injuries.