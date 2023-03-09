A century later: Stanton's Shopping Center continues to thrive

Buffalo and Gator meat is only the start to what this Alvin staple is known for

ALVIN, Texas -- Stanton's Shopping Center is standing the test of time.

The family-owned business has been serving the Alvin community since opening in 1922. The store recently celebrated 100 years in business with a large mural depicting its history.

Despite competition from big-box stores, Stanton's has been able to make a mark in the community. The business is widely known for its meat market, which sells exotic meats sausages such as buffalo, kangaroo, alligator and quail.

The store also sells groceries, hardware and gifts. Their motto is "if we don't have it, you don't need it."

Stanton's Shopping Center is located at 219 N Taylor Street.