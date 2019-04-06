State Police: Former firefighter and accomplice intentionally set fires

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Keeney is charged with 6 felonies and 1 misdemeanor for allegedly intentionally setting barns in Lehigh, Allen, and North Whitehall townships on fire.Police have a warrant out for her alleged partner, 19-year-old Justin Emmons, a former volunteer firefighter.State Troopers have connected the duo with setting 4 fires in 2 weeks time:On March 15th at 3646 Cedar Drive in Lehigh Township.On March 23rd at 786 Fir Drive in Lehigh Township.On March 24th at 1352 Clearview Road in North Whitehall Township.On March 29th at 4413 Cherryville Road in Allen Township.Prosecutors say Keeney came into the department willingly on Thursday, "She admitted to setting some and admitted to Mr. Emmons setting some as well," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.State Police say when news crews showed up to film the fire at 1352 Clearview Road in North Whitehall Township, Justin Emmons was photographed at the scene.Troopers also found the storm proof matches that Samantha Keeney admitted to using for ignition inside of her car."We did find evidence including storm proof matches. We also found a pair of camouflage coveralls which match the coveralls that Mr. Emmons was wearing at one of the fires when he was videotaped," said DA Houck.Keeney is being held at the Northampton County jail on $250,000 bail. Police have issued a warrant for Justin Emmons' arrest and believe two of the fire locations were selected because they belong to Emmons' former employer.