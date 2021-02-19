State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race

In a video to supporters on Thursday night, Malcolm vowed to tackle poverty across the state, fight against corporate interests, and ensure an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. If elected, he would be the one of the body's youngest members, and the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.
Kenyatta, a Democrat who represents the 181st Legislative District, joins Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who kicked off his Senate campaign earlier this month.
It’s official: I am a Democrat running to be a voice for working families in the US Senate. Help us build this movement from the ground up: https://t.co/S4UAhtPfkU pic.twitter.com/8amZkdaKac— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) February 19, 2021
Kenyatta is a native of Philadelphia and the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the PA General Assembly.
"Our state and our nation are at a crossroads. The devastating toll inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic has left too many families mourning loved ones and struggling to make ends meet, while hatred, violence, and division - like we saw at the Capitol on January 6th - are pulling the country apart at the seams," said Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. "We need new leaders in the U.S. Senate to better deliver for the American people and I'm exactly the kind of 'Do-Something Democrat' that will get results for Pennsylvania."
Other candidates rumored to be eyeing the race include Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democratic House member also from western Pennsylvania. Across the state, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, state Sen. Sharif Street and US Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, among others, could end up vying for the lion's share of the heavily-Democratic vote in and outside Philadelphia.
Kenyatte has received early support from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), AFT Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), the Working Families Party (WFP) and the Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP).