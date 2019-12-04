State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing more than $500K from non-profit

The charges filed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office against state Rep.Movita Johnson-Harrell include perjury and theft.
Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from the non-profit.
The 53-year-old Democrat was only sworn into office this past March, after winning a special election for the 190th District, to replace previous representative, Vanessa Lowery Brown, who resigned amid a bribery scandal.
Johnson-Harrell was the first female Muslim member of the state House
