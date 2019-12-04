State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing more than $500K from non-profit

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a state House representative from Philadelphia and accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a non-profit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction.

The charges filed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office against state Rep.Movita Johnson-Harrell include perjury and theft.

Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from the non-profit.

The 53-year-old Democrat was only sworn into office this past March, after winning a special election for the 190th District, to replace previous representative, Vanessa Lowery Brown, who resigned amid a bribery scandal.

Johnson-Harrell was the first female Muslim member of the state House

