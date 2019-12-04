State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing more than $500K from non-profit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5259453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Movita Johnson-Harrell makes history. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a state House representative from Philadelphia and accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a non-profit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction.The charges filed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office against state Rep.Movita Johnson-Harrell include perjury and theft.Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from the non-profit.The 53-year-old Democrat was only sworn into office this past March, after winning a special election for the 190th District, to replace previous representative, Vanessa Lowery Brown, who resigned amid a bribery scandal.Johnson-Harrell was the first female Muslim member of the state House