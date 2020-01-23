ABC premieres

Jason George talks 'Station 19,' 'Grey's Anatomy' crossover season 3 premiere

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Station 19 returns for its season 3 premiere with a Grey's Anatomy crossover event tonight!

Jason George plays Ben Warren and says that someone in the premiere will not survive. While he wouldn't confirm that his character is safe, he says that the loss will be a shock.

"I can't tell you who is injured in the situation, but I will say everybody's not ok, everybody is not ok by the end," George said.

When we rejoin the show for this third season, we find Ben and Pruitt are stuck in Joe's Bar after a car smashed through.

"They got to go big, we have, it's an actual car that they have rigged up dangling over the top of actors, and they rig it up to make it safe, but there's rubble flying all around places, it's a lot going on," George said.

Ben and Baily are continuing to work through their relationship and dealing with the miscarriage of their baby.

"We get into topics that are real and relatable, and then throw in some crazy over the top thing," he said.

Station 19 has now moved to the hour ahead of Grey's setting up a more natural progression for the two shows' storylines.

"Creatively, it works out fantastic," George said. "Now we can go where the firefighters from Station 19 run into the house, the burning building, or the car accident, pull the person out, run them up to the door of Grey Sloan and then you see the doctors try to find what's wrong with them and you see if the person lives or dies."

Don't miss the crossover event beginning tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomyabc primetimestation 19abc premieresshonda rhimes
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tragedy erupts in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' crossover
ABC PREMIERES
Dan Bucatinsky talks new ABC series 'The Baker and the Beauty'
Opposites attract in ABC's 'The Baker and the Beauty'
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' begins
Clare Crawley is your next 'Bachelorette'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News