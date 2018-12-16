Stolen nativity scene pieces recovered in South Philadelphia

Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have recovered pieces from a nativity scene that were stolen Saturday morning.

Police say the robbery happened just after midnight Saturday at the nativity setup which was set in front of the Frank Rizzo mural at 900 Montrose Street.

Officers say the crooks took Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

The suspect is described as an unknown white male with a beard, and was seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Police continue to investigate.

