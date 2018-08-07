Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia

Police say they have located the stolen SUV with the 9-month-old baby inside in West Philadelphia.The vehicle and baby were found in the 200 block of Wanamaker Street.It happened around 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North 63rd Street.Police say a 32-year-old female was at a store when an unknown person drove off in her white GMC Terrain with the tag of 49269PD.They have not said if the suspect was captured.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.