Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say they have located the stolen SUV with the 9-month-old baby inside in West Philadelphia.

The vehicle and baby were found in the 200 block of Wanamaker Street.

It happened around 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North 63rd Street.


Police say a 32-year-old female was at a store when an unknown person drove off in her white GMC Terrain with the tag of 49269PD.

They have not said if the suspect was captured.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstolen carbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Body found in Feltonville identified as missing NY woman
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Show More
2 young children struck by train, 1 fatally, in Indiana
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at NYC's LaGuardia Airport
Police release name of woman killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected
More News