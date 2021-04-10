gun violence

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to investigate a double shooting that left one man dead in the city's Olney section.

The shooting happened Friday just after 10 p.m. along the 5900 block of North Front Street.


Police say both victims were walking from the 100 block of West Linton Street to a nearby store on Front Street to pick up food and cigars.

A short time later, gunshots rang out, hitting both victims.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was shot multiple times across his body.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was also shot multiple times.

Police say he managed to make it back to West Linton Street before collapsing from his injuries.

He was rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.
