Street named in honor of corrections officer killed in Delaware inmate riot

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) -- A Delaware corrections officer who was killed during an inmate riot two years ago was remembered today, as officials renamed a street in his honor.

The road outside of the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is now called "Steven R. Floyd Senior Way".

Floyd was killed when inmates took control of the prison in a violent standoff in February of 2017.

Officials hope the street renaming helps those who were there that day to heal.

"Anyone that's ever lost a loved one knows how difficult it is and then on top of that, many times not knowing who that person was that caused this person's death," said Perry Phelps, Corrections Department Commissioner.

Floyd's family was also on hand to remember his life and legacy.
