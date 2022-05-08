wind damage

Officials raise flood concerns after heavy rain, wind impacts Jersey Shore

In Atlantic City, officials opened up Wave Garage for people to park for free till Monday at 11 a.m. amid flooding concerns.
Heavy rain, strong winds cause issues down the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Strong winds were an issue for many at the Jersey Shore Saturday.

"I would say in May this is unusual. This is pretty bad wind," said Dillon Glasser from Brigantine.

Storm damage in Brigantine caused the Acme on Harbor Beach Boulevard to close.

Next door siding off a wall also blew off.

Street signs blew in the wind, and even two boats knocked into the choppy waters by the Brigantine Bay.

Officials are urging people to move their cars to higher ground.

"At this point it's going to probably be flooding, as the big concern, especially on Mother's Day after our next high tide," said Andrew Kramer, public information officer of Atlantic City.

