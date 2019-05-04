Student accused of setting off smoke device in Delaware school

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A smoke device was set off on Thursday afternoon inside the cafeteria of Newark Charter High School in Delaware.Video of the incident was sent in by an Action News viewer.Police said on Friday that a student, 18-year-old Logan Jones, was arrested for allegedly setting off the device.He was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.About 400 students were evacuated from the cafeteria by school staff.No injuries were reported.