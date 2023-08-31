Philadelphia officials take new steps to ensure safety as school year kicks off

In less than one week, Philadelphia public school students will be back in the classroom.

This school year, walk-through technology will be deployed at the 14 middle schools, serving 6th to 8th grades across the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In less than one week, Philadelphia public school students will be back in the classroom.

Officials say that student safety is their number one priority.

Mayor Jim Kenney joined district leadership on Wednesday afternoon to lay out a coordinated effort to ensure safety before, during, and after school.

"Students and parents will see an increase in visible officers around these safety zones," says Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Outlaw says her officers will make their presence known, especially in 27 areas designated as safety zones.

"Every child and parent should feel absolute peace of mind traveling to and from school," said Outlaw.

It comes after an extraordinarily difficult school year: 231 students were shot, 33 were killed and on school grounds, 18 guns were recovered last year.

RELATED | Delaware school district installs weapon detector at stadiums after 2 gun-related incidents

This school year, walk-through technology will be deployed at the 14 middle schools, serving 6th to 8th grades across the city.

"We were purposeful, and not adding to the trauma of the young people coming through that environment," says Kevin Bethel, the chief of school safety at the School District of Philadelphia.

Forty-seven million dollars will upgrade all school cameras to digital format with the ability to watch feeds in real-time and share them with authorities. That program will be completed in the next three years.

After school can be a vulnerable time for students. There are a number of free programs available everywhere from recreation centers to libraries.

"We provide a snack, homework help, and rec time until about 6 pm," says Deputy Mayor of the Office of Children and Families Vanessa Garrett Harley.

There are after-school options available for grade schoolers all the way up to services for 21-year-olds. This is an effort to keep kids safe.

You can find some of those resources here.