Several students of one Spring Garden charter school have all been attacked while riding the Broad Street Line, on separate occasions.This week was Elijah McPherson's first week back to school after being beaten unconscious on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after school."When I got hit the first time, I was wondering what did I do?" said McPherson.The 9th grader and his friends were apparently trying to exit a subway car at Broad and Erie where he says a group of teens was smoking.Those teens allegedly harassed Elijah and his friends as they tried to leave. That is when things got violent."I was trying to stop it, then I got hit again. I fell on the floor," he said.His mother, Janice McPherson, worries that her son is not safe on the train.School officials have confirmed one of the suspects was identified as a Randolph High School Student. SEPTA is trying to track down another individual responsible for the melee."We've had 5 students attacked on the trains in the past week," said Veronic Joyner, CEO of Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter. "I've spoken with all of my students and said all of this is going on, and to travel in groups and to take the Broad Street bus or other routes to school."SEPTA said it has increased foot patrols on the trains during the hours of school dismissal, but the 9th grader and his family are wondering if that is enough."I'm scared because if something like that happens again, I don't know what I will do next time," said Janice McPherson.------