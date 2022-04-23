Man stabbed inside Suburban Station Saturday morning

EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed inside Suburban Station early Saturday morning

Related topics:
septastabbingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men injured after CSX freight train collides with car
Man stabbed inside Suburban Station
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny
2 shot at football field near Temple's campus: Police
Surging diesel prices pose challenges for truckers
Police: 2 purse snatching suspects wanted in other Philly robberies
Non-profit seeks help to access funds raised on Facebook
Show More
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly police officer's son
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
Masking indoors is 'strongly encouraged' but not required in Philly
In tearful goodbye, Jay Wright retires as Villanova coach
Earth Day mural breathes new life into West Philly education center
More TOP STORIES News