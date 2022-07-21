Crowds flock to the Jersey shore to beat the heat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12064103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of campers with the organization "Youth on a Mission" picked a hot day for a shore day trip, but they came prepared with large jugs of water.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old boy dumps a bucket of water on his father's head in Ocean City, New Jersey.It's a welcome gesture given the temperatures this week.But Chris Creswell of Bethlehem, Pa. says they've been coming up with plenty of ways to stay cool during their heat wave vacation."We go to the hotel pool when we need to hide from the sun for a little bit, but otherwise just get in the ocean. It's lovely," said Creswell.Mom Sarah Creswell is seeking solace in the shade, in a tent with the opening facing the ocean."This is my spot. Out of the sun but the water's cold. It's great," she said.A group of campers with the organization "Youth on a Mission" picked a hot day for a shore day trip, but they came prepared with large jugs of water."We kind of train our kids to drink water constantly. When we're doing outreaches in all these cities, that's the number one thing -- that their water bottles are always filled up and that they're constantly drinking water," said John Masick who is helping supervise the trip.Beachgoers toted cases of water and coolers."We have some water in our cooler and some spritzers, so we're going to sit here by the water and just chill out," said Tanika Hines of West Philadelphia.Folks at TLC's Polish Water Ice said the start of this season was slow. But this week is their time to shine."We've been open until like 1 o'clock in the morning every night. It's been good. The hot weather - this is our weather," said owner John Viehweger.But for most people Wednesday, the best way to beat the heat is a dip in the ocean."The water is like 28 degrees so like I'm in the water boogie boarding," said Tanner Lacy of Woodstown, NJ."I'm all in because it's hot! You gotta keep your body cool, and you have to stay hydrated," said Nneka Jones of West Philadelphia.Local officials at the shore are urging people to hydrate and stay cool, seek out places with air conditioning if you don't have A/C in your home, and take breaks from the sun.