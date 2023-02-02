Vineland native Isiah Pacheco headed to Super Bowl 57 with Chiefs

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vineland High School head football coach Dan Russo was glued to last weekend's AFC championship game, paying attention to one player in particular.

"I saw him get that touchdown and I thought that holding call was a little picky!" said Russo. "He bounced back and helped the Chiefs get that big first down and he had some really good plays."

He's talking about 23-year-old Isiah Pacheco from Vineland, N.J., now headed to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But before going pro, Pacheco had an illustrious career as Vineland's quarterback.

"As a freshman, the seniors basically voted him in as a captain," said Russo. "So he was a four-year captain."

Isiah Pacheco with Vineland High School head football coach Dan Russo

Russo first met Pacheco when he was 13 years old playing in a local youth football program.

"There were schools lined up wanting to have him at their high school so we were fortunate enough that he chose Vineland High School to stay home. He's from Vineland," said Russo.

Pacheco went on to play at Rutgers University, ranking 7th on the school's all-time rushing list.

He was drafted by the Chiefs last year as a 7th-round pick and is now having a standout rookie season.

Action News spoke with Pacheco just before the 2022 draft.

"Being able to go back and tell the kids, being a guy from New Jersey and Vineland that made it out, you're capable of doing it," said Pacheco.

He's known for his speed on the field, but he was also named Mr. Vineland 2018, winning the school's annual pageant for seniors.

In his first NFL year, Pacheco quickly made his way to starting running back.

Coaches at his alma mater are watching proudly.

"Isiah's been knocking down walls and raising ceilings as far as expectations since he was a little kid," said Vineland Athletic Director Don Robbins. "But the level that he's competing at right now - it's just nothing but pride. Nothing but pride."

This is the second year in a row a former Vineland player has gone to the Super Bowl.

Last year, Vineland alum Jamil Demby was on the roster for the L.A. Rams.