Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction

Talk about a level up: A classic "Super Mario Bros." Nintendo game has sold for $660,000.

That's according to Heritage Auctions.

The 1985 copy is said to be the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.

RELATED: Connecticut yard sale find, rare 15th century bowl, sells for nearly $722K at auction

This particular game was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift.

It was placed inside a desk drawer and forgotten about for 35 years, but now whoever forgot about it is rolling in cash.

The previous world record for a copy of "Super Mario Bros." was $114,000. That was set in July 2020 by Heritage Auctions.
