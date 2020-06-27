Banner plane crashes into water off New Jersey coast

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A banner plane crash-landed into the ocean off the coast of Ocean County, New Jersey, Action News has learned.

Officials say it happened near the 13th Street beach in Surf City just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Authorities tell Action News that the pilot was rescued by lifeguards and taken to the hospital. The pilot's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countynew jersey newsplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Humid Night
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
Amish teen missing for nearly week; manhunt underway
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school
NFL player speaks out after alleged racist incident at Chipotle
Double shooting on City Avenue, suspects flee in car
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
Show More
Amazon driver fulfills unusual delivery instructions
Florida COVID-19 daily cases surge to more than 9,500 Saturday
Multiple shootings lead to 1 killed, 6 injured in Philadelphia
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
More TOP STORIES News