Banner plane crashes into water off New Jersey coast

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A banner plane crash-landed into the ocean off the coast of Ocean County, New Jersey, Action News has learned.Officials say it happened near the 13th Street beach in Surf City just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.Authorities tell Action News that the pilot was rescued by lifeguards and taken to the hospital. The pilot's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the investigation.