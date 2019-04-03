Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son Nicholas Flacco

Tyquan "Fats" Atkinson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators have arrested the suspect wanted for the murder of a Philadelphia police inspector's son over the weekend.Action News has learned the US Marshals have taken Tyquan "Fats" Atkinson, 19, into custody in the 800 block of Upland Street in Chester.Atkinson was being sought for the killing of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco at FDR Park in the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue late Saturday night.Flacco is the son of Chris Flacco, the head of the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.According to police, Nicholas Flacco was with a group gathered after tailgating at a Phillies game.Several fights between females broke out, and an unidentified woman was heard threatening to "call her man and that they should be afraid."Police say a man with a revolver arrived and fired a revolver into the air and to the side.He left but returned 10 or 15 minutes later and shot Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from college for the weekend to celebrate his birthday.Police don't believe Atkinson knew Flacco but say they both got caught up between a feud involving rival groups."Basically you had a girl fight, which turned into a guy fight and then somebody thought it was a good idea to bring a gun into the situation and resolved the matter that way, which is always a bad idea," said Captain Smith.Several rewards totalling $36,500 were being offered in the capture of Atkinson.