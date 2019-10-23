Sources: Suspect arrested in shooting death of 2-year-old girl in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Sources tell Action News one of two suspects was taken into custody in Chester, Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.

Gunfire rang out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside a home along the 3300 block of North Water Street in North Philadelphia.



According to Philadelphia police, the shooter opened fire on a residence from outside, hitting 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in the back of the head. The child died in her mother's arms at the scene.

Nikolette Rivera



The 24-year-old mother of the child was also shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. She is expected to survive.

Police say a 33-year-old man, a contractor who was cleaning carpets inside the home, was also shot in the stomach. He is listed in critical but stable at this time.

The suspect in police custody has not yet been identified.



Less than 24 hours before the shooting on North Water Street, an 11-month-old boy was also shot inside a vehicle. Police are still searching for the shooter.

A $30,000 reward was being offered for an arrest in the shootings.

Philadelphia police also served a warrant at home on the 2000 block of Edgemont in Chester late Tuesday night. Sources say bags of evidence were taken from the home, but it's not clear exactly what was found.

We'll have more on this story tonight on Action News at 11.
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
