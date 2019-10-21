$30,000 reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot in separate shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent weekend has left a toddler dead and an 11-month-old in critical condition following separate shootings in Philadelphia less than 24 hours apart.

Gunfire rang out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside a home along the 3300 block of North Water Street in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooter opened fire on a residence from outside, hitting 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in the back of the head. The child died in her mother's arms at the scene.

Nikolette Rivera





The 24-year-old mother of the child was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. She's listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police say a 33-year-old man, who was a contractor inside the home, was also shot in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition at this time.



Evelyn Torres, who said she was relative, said they had little information.

"(It's) a lot right now, I can't even process what's happening," she said.

"No child should be murdered in their living room, it's just terrible," said Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter.

Coulter says the home was targeted.

Eight minutes prior to this shooting, police say there was a shooting nearby that they believe is connected due to ballistic evidence.

"The rifle rounds are the same from the homicide scene to the shooting incident scene," said Homicide Captain Jason Smith.

Sunday's shooting came less than 24 hours after an 11-month-old baby was shot four times inside a vehicle.

The baby is fighting for his life after being shot four times, including once in the head. Officials said if he does pull through, he will never be able to fully recover from the injuries he sustained.

"The prognosis is that there is no chance for full recovery for that child. If the child survives, he'll most likely be quadriplegic," said Captain Nicholas Brown, the commanding officer of East Detectives.

Investigators think that car traveling down North 7th Street at 8 p.m. Saturday was the focus of the assault.

"We do believe there was at least one other person in the vehicle who may have been the target," said Capt. Brown.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "outraged, disgusted, and heartbroken" following this weekend's violence.

"I know people are concerned and afraid, but when it comes to children, I think we need to have this information so that we can lock these people up and get them off the street," he said.


No arrests have been made in either shooting.

The mayor's office is offering a $30,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in these cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
