Suspect arrived to fender bender scene 'enraged' before killing young father: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new information about a possible motive in the death of a young father who was punched last month in the city's Juniata section.According to police, an employee of Wei Lin's restaurant was involved in a fender bender while making a food delivery in the area of L and Luzerne streets on Monday, May 24.When Lin arrived to the scene to assist, he was punched in the head by Jose Figueroa."The suspect came out of nowhere," said the victim's wife, Mrs. Zhang, who only wanted to use her last name due to safety concerns. "My husband collapsed."Lin was hospitalized for three days before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, May 27.On Wednesday, police said they believe Figueroa arrived to the scene "enraged" because the crash involved "a relative of his."Figueroa is charged with manslaughter.Philadelphia police are not investigating the incident as a hate crime. They say the suspect and victim didn't know each other, and no insults or slurs were exchanged prior to the attack.Still, the attack is concerning to members of the Asian community, who have experienced a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes even as the nation celebrated Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May and Immigrant Heritage Month in June."We are all devastated for Mr. Lin's family," Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday. "There is no place for hate or violence in our city against out AAPI brothers and sisters."