SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say a wanted fugitive opened fire on law enforcement officers on Wednesday in Salem, New Jersey, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The suspect has since been taken into custody without any injuries to himself or police.
The incident began in the 100 block of East Broadway around 11:30 a.m.

Chief John Pelura of Salem City Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was trying to take the suspect, Eric Smith, into custody.

Smith fired multiple rounds at task force members, Pelura said, and one task force member opened fire.

No one was hit.

A standoff ensued, with law enforcement establishing a perimeter while schools were placed on lockdown.

Negotiators established communication with Smith, who was taken into custody around 3 p.m.

Smith was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

The incident happened near county buildings, including the courthouse.

Some 10 to 12 people could be seen coming out of the courthouse under police escort. They were in a single line and holding hands.

William Lindsey of Camden was near the scene at the time. He reports hearing four to five shots.

"We just heard shooting, then we saw a whole bunch of cops," he said.

