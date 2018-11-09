EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4641186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on November 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4648685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wounded Philly police officer released from the hospital. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on November 8, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4641199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly officer recovering after being shot in Kensington. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on November 7, 2018.

The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer, and a man who apparently interfered with the investigation, have been identified.Officer Paul Sulock came under fire in the Kensington section of the city on Wednesday morning. He was hit in the leg and was released from the hospital on Thursday.One suspect, Jerome Hill, has been charged with allegedly shooting Sulock. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Hill is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and other offenses.Hill is being held on $3.3 million bail.The second suspect, James Gauthney, is charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice. Krasner said his office will be asking for $1 million bail.More charges could be filed as the investigation continues, Krasner said.Officer Sulock, 31, was surrounded by his family, friends and colleagues as he emerged from Temple University Hospital. He was walking under his own power despite being hit in the thigh.Sulock was shot in Kensington on Wednesday morning.Authorities say Sulock and another uniformed officer apparently interrupted a confrontation between two men around 11 a.m.Commissioner Richard Ross said the men were crouched behind cars across the street from each other, one armed and apparently about to shoot the other."The quick action of these police officers probably save the life of one of these people involved, quite frankly. It was going to be a shooting, there is no question about that," said Ross during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.The armed man fired at the officers, hitting Sulock in his thigh.Ross said Sulock chased down one of the suspects despite his wound. The other suspect was also arrested.Police said Sulock, a father of four, has been on the force for nearly 11 years and is the son of another officer.------