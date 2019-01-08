EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2373622" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cause of death released for Temple student. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 3, 2017.

Joshua Hupperterz pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence and pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of instrument of crime in Jenna Burleigh case. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 8, 2019

The man accused of killing a Temple University student pleaded guilty to several charges as his trial began on Tuesday.However, 30-year-old Joshua Hupperterz did not plead guilty to the murder charge against him.Hupperterz is accused of killing 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh in the summer of 2017.His guilty pleas on Tuesday were for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.Investigators say Hupperterz killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment early Aug. 31, 2017, then moved her body to his mother's suburban home in a plastic storage container.In court, prosecutors said Burleigh tried to defend herself by grabbing a knife, which Hupperterz then allegedly stabbed her with before strangling her.Investigators say he later moved Burleigh's body to his grandmother's home in the Poconos, where the body was discovered.Hupperterz faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole if convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder.-----