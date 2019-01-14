EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5075606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say UPS hostage situation is resolved. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on January 14, 2019.

This map shows the location of the active shooter investigation at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey on January 14, 2019.

Two Kingsway Regional SD buses transported UPS distribution center workers to a nearby Holiday Inn. An employee tells me a man angry with his ex came to the center this morning armed with a gun.

The prosecutor's office said a suspect has been shot and two female hostages have been freed at a UPS facility in Gloucester County, New Jersey.There was no word on the suspect's condition. The female hostages are okay, police said.The suspect did not surrender, authorities say, but rather he was taken into custody after an apparent confrontation with police.The prosecutor's office says the situation is "resolved."Officials say there was some kind of relationship between the suspect and one of the women. Employees have said the suspect was angry at his ex-girlfriend.The incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. at the facility on Birchcreek Road in Logan Township.Police officers could be seen ducking behind police vehicles outside a loading ramp shortly after the incident began.Video from viewer Ashlee Erickson shows armed police officers swarming an office door.An officer with a gun could also be seen was outside a loading dock door.Authorities stress the incident was contained at the UPS facility and all other businesses and areas within the community are secure.Police say 32 UPS employees were transported to a nearby Holiday Inn.During an interview on 6abc, Erickson said: "From what I understand it was someone who did not work there that was having a confrontation with their significant other."Erickson said she knew something was wrong as soon as the facility was being evacuated."Then there was a massive police presence as soon as we were walking out of the building, there were a good ten cop cars, they all had their guns drawn out heading toward the main entrance of the building," Erickson said.Employee Donelle Harden had a similar account."I noticed people running out the back exit and I asked a coworker 'why is everyone running outside?' Next thing you know I hear a gunshot and a coworker screaming 'Everybody get out he's got a gun,'" Harden said.Emergency vehicles have been streaming into the facility, including armored trucks, vehicles from the bomb squad and ambulances.Chopper video showed multiple police vehicles and officers on the streets outside the sprawling complex.The Logan Township School District said schools are on modified lockdown. All students and staff are safe, the district said.In a statement issued after the incident ended, UPS said:"UPS greatly appreciates the work of the law enforcement personnel who responded to this morning's active shooter situation at the company's supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. The incident is concluded and all of the employees are accounted for and being attended to by local officials. Support services for employees who work at the site will be provided as they recover from this unfortunate incident."