Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.

PHOTO: Gloucester County Prosecutor's office says Pirri, was attacked with sharp instrument across the face. Suspect took off in white-over-tan Ford King Ranch pickup truck with crew cab and bed-mounted toolbox. @6abc pic.twitter.com/KKMyjnSzGy — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 16, 2018

Authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey are looking for a suspect after an apparent road rage incident turned into a case of murder.It happened on March 7 in Deptford Township. The victim, 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, died on Thursday.He had been attacked in the face with a "sharp instrument," police said."We just heard somebody scream," said witness Walt Wilcox.Wilcox lives just feet from the scene near Mail Avenue on Tanyard Road.."The only thing the young man was screaming was 'I don't want to die. I have a 4-year-old son. I don't want to die,'" added Wilcox.Police say the driver in a white pickup was caught on surveillance video allegedly slashing the victim before taking off.Pirri ran to Wilcox's neighbors who cared for him on their porch until paramedics arrived."They gave him blankets, consoling him, trying to keep him calm," said Wilcox.Police say the suspect's truck looks like a white over tan Ford King Ranch pickup with a crew cab and a mounted toolbox.It's unclear what led up to the attack.Hearing the news of Pirri's death left neighbors heartbroken.Linda Steward said, "It's really sad. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family for something so senseless.""People need to take it easy. Calm down. It was a simple accident, I guess. Now this kid, a 4-year-old, has lost his father," said Wilcox.Pirri was able to give a detailed description of his attacker before his death, the prosecutor's office said. That suspect is described as an adult black male wearing a gray vest and jeans.After the incident, investigators say the suspect traveled "in an aggressive manner" southbound on Tanyard Road to its end, turning right onto Barnsboro Road.The driver then turned left onto Woodbury-Glassboro Road, continuing southbound to Route 47, traveling through Glassboro.The truck then traveled into Clayton Borough.Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses who may have information on the attack as well as the suspect's flight from the scene.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact GCPO Det. Warren Rivell ator Det. Rory Tipping of the Deptford PD at------