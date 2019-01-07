Suspect sought for Christmas home invasion in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who robbed and attacked a woman in her Center City home on Christmas morning.Investigators released surveillance video on Monday of the suspect who broke into the home on the 900 block of Arch Street.The woman was sleeping just before 8 am when she awoke to sounds and turned on the light.The suspect ran toward her, pointed a sharp object at her throat and demanded money, police say.He took her purse and iPhone before leaving.The suspect is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build. He was wearing a black coat, gray pants, black shoes and a gray wool hat.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------