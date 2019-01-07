Suspect sought for Christmas home invasion in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought for Christmas home invasion in Center City. Watch this surveillance video released by Philadelphia police on January 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who robbed and attacked a woman in her Center City home on Christmas morning.

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday of the suspect who broke into the home on the 900 block of Arch Street.

The woman was sleeping just before 8 am when she awoke to sounds and turned on the light.

The suspect ran toward her, pointed a sharp object at her throat and demanded money, police say.

He took her purse and iPhone before leaving.

The suspect is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build. He was wearing a black coat, gray pants, black shoes and a gray wool hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberyhome invasionCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
AccuWeather: Wintry Weather Overnight in Northern Areas
2 sought for series of North Philadelphia store robberies
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
Show More
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Camden blaze
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
PA Turnpike tolls increased on Sunday
More News